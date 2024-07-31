The Scoop: Weds. July 31th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pinellas County votes to give Rays $312 million for a new stadium

Commissioners voted 5 to 2 on spending more than #312 million dollars. The money will come from tax dollars from tourist development.

Manatee County residents can vote on a tourism tax increase

Manatee County commissioners voted to place a new referendum to raise the tourism tax on the ballot during the November general election.

Tampa’s Mayor wants more bus ridership

Mayor Jane Castro says 83% of respondents in a survey do not use the bus system. The mayor wants people to commute by bus now that younger generations are moving into the city without cars.

A third Florida Poly trustee has left the board

All three voted against hiring President Devin Stephenson in an April meeting.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the curator is speaking about him throwing tomato soup on the artwork.

