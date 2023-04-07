The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, April 7th, 2023

Share this:

Rate hikes for Tampa Electric customers spark backlash

During the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners meeting this week, ten people spoke out against the recent increases in electricity bills. That’s as two new rate hikes for Tampa Electric customers go into effect this month due to fossil fuel and storm costs.

Because of a prolonged drought, Florida officials are urging residents to be prepared for wildfires. WMNF’s Chris Young reports Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Florida Forest Service leadership held a press conference yesterday in Hillsborough County.

Bill to destroy landlord/tenant relationships moves forward

A bill moving in the Legislature would override most aspects of the relationship between Florida landlords and tenants. As Margie Menzel reports, it would eliminate local ordinances such as the tenant bill of rights in Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties.

Yesterday at University of South Florida about a dozen students with Students for a Democratic Society protested a law to ban majors and minors in gender studies, Critical Race Theory, and related studies that focus on teaching Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.