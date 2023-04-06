Officials warn Floridians to prepare for dangerous wildfire season

Share this:

Because of a prolonged drought, Florida officials are urging residents to be prepared for wildfires. WMNF’s Chris Young reports Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Florida Forest Service leadership held a press conference today in Hillsborough County.

Wildfire season is here earlier than expected. Director of Florida Forest Service Rick Dolan is anticipating that this season will be particularly bad.

“Central and south Florida are extremely dry. The further south you go, the drier it is. Southwest Florida is the driest part of the state, around the Fort Myers area – very dry right now. Lightning season is right around the corner, and wildfire activity in the state is expected to increase.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson warned that some local resources may be maxed out.

“Forestry firefighters are our local assets. Local first responders are the best in the country, we do this every year. They will get maxed out from time to time because what we believe is coming, and that’s why we’re asking everybody to be so vigilant.”

Forest service director Dolan also acknowledged the toll he expects the season to take on his firefighters.

“Beginning of wildfire season, they’re all fresh and ready to go, but when you get two or three months into it, day in and day out, it does break you down a little bit.”

The Florida Forest Service encourages Floridians to prepare for the season by visiting bewildfirereadyfl.com