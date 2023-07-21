The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, July 21th, 2023

Share this:

Tony Bennett passes at 96

The singer Tony Bennett died today at the age of 96. The AP describes Bennett as an eminent stylist and the last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decades-long career.

Sawfish sighting gives hope

A recent sawfish sighting off the coast of Cedar Key suggests the endangered species might be rebounding.

Modern immigration problems require modern solutions

Democrats from Manatee and Sarasota counties joined a forum on immigration reform with the Longboat Key Democratic Club to address problems and find solutions related to deportations, labor exploitation, and family separation.

New history teaching standards

New African American history teaching standards have been adopted by Florida’s education board in response to last year’s “Stop WOKE Act” that placed restrictions on how race, history, and discrimination may be taught in public schools. Teachers say these standards don’t measure up and among concerns is that language in the standards appears to suggest enslaved people benefitted from slavery.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

