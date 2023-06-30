The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, June 30th, 2023

Share this:

Permitless carry law

Florida’s new permitless carry law will go into effect tomorrow, and some Floridians are concerned about a possible increase in gun violence.

New Florida law overrides local tenant-landlord regulations

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a state law overriding local regulations involving landlords and tenants.

A controversial measure that will allow a waste byproduct to be tested in roads

Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday signed a law directing transportation officials to determine if a waste byproduct from the fertilizer industry could be used in building roads.

The measure, which drew opposition from environmental groups, will require the Florida Department of Transportation to study the use of phosphogypsum in road-construction “aggregate” material. The department will have to finish the evaluation by April 1.

Two men are killed by police

Tampa Police say a man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers during a traffic stop last night. Officers had responded to the 3700 block of Busch Boulevard in reference to the report of gunshots from a car. Tampa Deputy Police Chief Calvin Johnson says officers got a description of a vehicle leaving the scene of a nightclub. Officers say they stopped the vehicle and as officers approached, Johnson says a passenger fired at them, striking a police vehicle and two officers returned fire, striking the man, who got back in the vehicle. Photos shared by police show bullet holes in the police vehicle. The driver took off but pulled over and gave herself up. Johnson says the passenger was pronounced dead. He says the officers weren’t hit and will be placed on routine administrative leave.

In Polk County, there was a separate deputy-involved shooting in Frostproof, in which the suspect has died. The sheriff will brief the media with more details this morning.

A Town Hall meeting was held to help Floridians know their rights about a new immigration law

The League of United Latin American Citizens held a Town Hall meeting to help Floridians know their rights and become more vigilant In the wake of SB1718, a new immigration law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that will make it a felony to bring undocumented people across state lines, and will require employers to use E Verify to check immigration status if they have more than 25 or more employees. Jorge Velasquez is the Program and Partnership Manager for Farmworkers Services · Beth-El Farmworker Ministry. He said that even if courts eventually find the new law unconstitutional, the short-term impact on families will be serious.

Velasquez says that a proposal to end birthright citizenship by presidential hopeful DeSantis would also be unconstitutional.

On Facebook Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “We do not target individuals based on their immigration status – that’s the authority of federal agencies”

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez echoed his sentiment.

Alison Foley-Rothrock is an attorney with Foley Immigration Law and said the law will likely be challenged based on the privileges and immunities clause of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which prevents a state from treating citizens of other states in a discriminatory manner.