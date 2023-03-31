The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, March 31st, 2023

Share this:

Donald Trump has been indicted

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings. Prosecutors say they are working to coordinate Trump’s surrender could happen early next week. They are not saying whether they will seek prison time if he’s convicted, a development that would not prevent Trump from assuming the presidency. An expected leading rival in the race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, called the indictment “un-American” in a statement last night that did not mention Trump’s name.

Bill to prevent abortions

The Florida Senate yesterday took up a bill that would prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and positioned it for an expected vote Monday. The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Erin Grall, is one of the most-controversial issues of this year’s legislative session after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a 15-week limit last year. Earlier yesterday, the House Health & Human Services Committee voted 13-7 along almost-straight party lines to approve the House version of the bill. Republican Representative Traci Koster, joined Democrats in voting against the bill. With yesterday’s committee approval, the bill will go to the full House.

Anti-trans bathroom bill

A state senate subcommittee advanced a bill that requires transgender people to use bathrooms that correspond to their assigned gender at birth. WMNF’s Chris Young reports.

Women’s history month

Women’s History month is wrapping up with a celebration last night at the Cuban Club, where local historians discussed the significance around the unveiling of a new mural and historic marker in Ybor City. The event commemorated the 1937 Anti-Fascist Women’s March lead by at least 5,000 mostly Latina women. Mural artist Michelle Sawyer chronicled the women’s march in a mural on the Eastern wall of the Ybor City Development Corporation on 7th avenue and 20th street.

Here’s historian Dr. Sarah McNamara, the author of Ybor City: Crucible of the Latina South. Her grandmother marched in the anti-fascist protest. Dr. McNamara also spoke with host Rochelle Reback on MidPoint Wednesday, and you can hear that interview in the archives on wmnf.org. La Gaceta publisher Patrick Manteiga will join Dr. McNamara to discuss her new book on WMNF’s The Skinny with Ray Roa and Ben Montgomery later today at 11am.

New College of Florida

Recently released text messages suggest New College of Florida Trustee, Matthew Spalding, coordinated efforts behind the scenes to overhaul the institution’s leadership. WMNF’s Ta’Leah Van Sistine reports that alumni say this news raises legal and ethical concerns.

Bill for people to carry concealed weapons

A bill to allow people to carry concealed weapons in Florida without a permit passed the Republican legislature yesterday [Thursday] and is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s expected to sign. Valerie Crowder has more…

