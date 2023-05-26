The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, May 26, 2023

Share this:

LISTEN HERE:

National Hurricane Center monitoring potential tropical developments

The National Hurricane Center forecasters are monitoring low pressure off the Southeast Coast for potential tropical developments. “Regardless if development, conditions over the peninsula will be unsettled today,” stated Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Megan Borowski. “The system should pull northward over the holiday weekend, and that conditions over our area will improve. Rough surf and rip currents could linger at Atlantic beaches.” Borowski added.

DeSantis’ signs off on breastfeeding bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure last week that would require courthouses to provide private, clean spaces for nursing mothers to pump or breastfeed. This is a part of Florida’s effort to help women in the legal system reports WMNF’s Chris Young.

DeSantis calls for judge overseeing Disney v DeSantis to be disqualified

The judge overseeing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts’ lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees should not leave the case, Disney argued in a document filed yesterday. Attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District last week asked Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to disqualify himself, pointing to comments he made in unrelated legal matters about the state retaliating against Disney. Lawyers for Disney argued yesterday that Walker’s remarks did not meet the high standards for a judge to be disqualified. Walker’s comments came as lawmakers last year moved to strip Disney of its special governing status through the former Reedy Creek Improvement District. Walker on Tuesday issued an order saying he would take no further action until he ruled on the motion for disqualification.

University of South Florida teams up with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted many individual’s mental health. The University of South Florida is teaming up with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. In June, USF will offer free public courses covering behavioral health in the workplace as reported by Meghan Boweman

New law is disrupting trans adult’s healthcare

A new law that criminalizes providing gender-affirming care to most children is disrupting access for trans adults. Some health centers say they are having to pause gender affirming treatments.