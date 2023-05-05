The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, May 5th, 2023

Share this:

New College of Florida Board of Trustees

The Florida Senate signed off yesterday on controversial appointments by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. DeSantis revamped the board by appointing a slate of conservative members. Since being installed on the board in January, the trustees have shaken up leadership at the small liberal arts college in Sarasota. They were instrumental in removing former President Patricia Okker and replacing her with interim President Richard Corcoran, a Republican former House speaker and state education commissioner. The Senate confirmed the trustees along with dozens of other DeSantis appointees to various offices. The New College trustees confirmed were Ryan Anderson, Mark Bauerlein, Debra Jenks, Charles Kesler, Christopher Rufo, and Matthew Spalding.

Librarian fired at New College of Florida

A librarian at New College of Florida was fired on Monday just weeks before the end of the semester. WMNF’s Ta’Leah Van Sistine spoke with former and current New College faculty about what this means for students and the future of the institution.

Bill being passed that helps protect historic African-American cemeteries

The state Senate passed a bill that funds efforts to protect historic African-American cemeteries. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the bill was sparked by a history of neglect of African-American cemeteries.

Florida Bill Banning gender affirming care for Kids

A Florida bill banning gender affirming care for kids is on its way to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk. Regan McCarthy reports opponents have already announced plans to block the measure with a lawsuit.

Hurricane Preparedness Week information

Hurricane preparedness week continues, and after exploring topics ranging from understanding forecasts to preparing for storms, we now explore what happens after natural disasters. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says there are a few things to keep in mind after a storm hits your area, Megan says the final topic for hurricane preparedness week tomorrow is a call to action: Make preparations now, while conditions are quiet, to keep your property and family safe. Tips and checklists can be accessed at flordiadisaster.org.