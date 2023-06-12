The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Monday, June 12th, 2023

Share this:

Trump supporters rally in Pinellas

Several dozen supporters of former president Donald Trump rallied on land and sea near Madeira Beach, FL on Saturday to celebrate the former president’s upcoming 77th birthday, even in spite of Trump being indicted on 37 felony counts for mishandling classified documents.

Manatee County property considered for conservation status

There’s an important undeveloped piece of land in Manatee County that might get protection. The state acquisition and restoration council, or ARC, met Friday to take steps to conserve the property.

Protesters with Nazi flags rally at Disney entrance

Protesters holding Nazi flags and Ron DeSantis flags demonstrated outside the entrance to Walt Disney World near Orlando on Saturday. USA Today reports that The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the demonstration of about 15 people, which dissipated after about two hours with no arrests. Two counter-protesters also showed up.

Pulse shooting anniversary

Today marks seven years since the Pulse nightclub shooting where 49 people lost their lives.

Seaweed containing flesh-eating bacteria washes up on Florida shores

A giant mass of seaweed is washing up on the beach in some parts of Florida. Residents and tourists are being warned to avoid it as it contains flesh-eating bacteria.

