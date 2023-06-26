The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Monday, June 26th, 2023

Share this:

ACLU warns about censorship in Florida schools

According to the ACLU of Florida, several new state laws are “designed to suppress diversity of thoughts in Florida’s public schools, colleges and universities.” WMNF’s Josh Holton visited a forum in Tampa hosted by the ACLU that encourages the public to speak out about educational censorship.

You can find links related to censorship in Florida schools and listen to Josh Holton’s forum report here.

Florida judge blocks ‘adult performance’ ban

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida ban on kids attending “adult live performances” such as drag shows. The judge’s ruling calls the law “unconstitutionally vague.”

Judge weighs arguments for and against Florida union restrictions

A federal judge heard arguments Friday in an attempt by teachers’ unions to block key parts of a new Florida law that places additional restrictions on public-employee unions. The Chief U.S. District Judge did not immediately rule on a request by the Florida Education Association and three other unions for a preliminary injunction. The unions contend that the law violates First Amendment and contract rights. Parts of the law require union members to fill out new government-worded membership forms and prevent union dues from being deducted from workers’ paychecks. The lawsuit contends the forms violate First Amendment rights because they include information about issues such as Florida being a “right-to-work” state. The unions argue that the forms would compel them to, as the judge described it, be a “courier” for state messages about such issues.

Florida airspace to open; no longer face delays due to space launches

Passengers flying from the northeast into Tampa, Sarasota, and other Central Florida airports no longer see delays due to a space launch. The Federal Aviation Administration has reduced airspace restrictions.

According to the FAA, up to 36 flights to Tampa and other Central Florida airports had to be re-routed. This created up to 300 minutes of delay for as many as 4,300 passengers. But this reduction in closed airspace gets rid of those delays.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.