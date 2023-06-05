The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Monday, June 5th, 2023

Share this:

New College Board of Trustees approves new mascot

New College’s Board of Trustees voted last week to change the institution’s official mascot, despite criticism from faculty, students and alumni.

Black History exhibit at Tampa History Museum opens to public

After an eight-week renovation, the Tampa Bay History Center opened a new permanent Black history exhibit. It’s the first of its kind in Tampa.

Pasco County schools provide free lunches

Pasco County schools are providing free meals during the summer. Starting Monday and lasting until July 28th, Pasco County Schools will be providing breakfasts and lunches every Monday through Thursday. This is a part of a federal program and to qualify you must be 18 years old or younger and you must attend certain schools.

Recreational marijuana could make 2024 state ballot

Florida is a small step closer to legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. A proposed constitutional amendment has more than enough petition signatures to get on next year’s ballot.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.