The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Thursday, April 20th, 2023

Board of Education votes to prohibit LGBTQ instruction

The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday expanded the ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity to all grades at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. His administration put forward the proposal last month as part of the Republican’s extreme agenda, with the governor leaning heavily into cultural divides ahead of a possible presidential run. Joe Saunders, senior political director with Equality Florida, said “this is part of the Governor’s assault on freedom”, adding that the policy will “further stigmatize and isolate a population of young people who need our support now more than ever.” The board voted unanimously to implement the prohibition.

Florida bill targets children at drag performances

A bill that would prohibit businesses from allowing children to attend adult live performance shows is on its way to Governor Ron DeSantis. The House passed the so-called ‘Protection of Children Act’ Wednesday which describes adult live performances, such as drag shows, as a “serious danger.” The bill would punish venues that “knowingly” allow children to attend the performance by fining them or suspending their liquor licenses. Republican Representative Randy Fine is the bill sponsor. The House on Wednesday also advanced a separate measure that criminalizes the use of a restroom that is assigned to the opposite gender if the person refuses to leave.

Bill to prevent university diversity programs

A controversial bill that makes a series of changes to higher education is close to passing the Florida Legislature. It advanced through the House Education & Employment Committee yesterday.

Florida expands Wildlife Corridor

More than 20 thousand acres were recently set aside to grow the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

