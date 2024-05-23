Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thur. May 23th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Judge Blocks Florida Immigration Law

A federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of a Florida law that makes it a felony to transport immigrants without permanent legal status into the state. Jude Roy Altman blocked the law saying that plaintiffs would suffer due to family separation.

Lakeland activists want police accountability

The state attorney’s office dropped all charges against a Lakeland man who was beaten while he was being arrested. WMNF’s Chris Young reports activists want those involved to be arrested.

Education unions face recertification challenges

New Florida law requires public sector unions to meet a rate of 60% dues-paying members. WMNF’s Jimmy Rosilio reports, that education unions feel targeted as they fight for recertification.

Pasco County Schools offer free summer meals

WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports that Pasco County Schools will provide students with free meals this summer.

Lawsuit to reinstate Monique Worell is dismissed

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit where two voters and the group Florida Rising Together, challenged Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell. District Judge ruled that the plaintiffs did not have legal standing to pursue the lawsuit.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

