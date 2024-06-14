Talking elections and reproductive healthcare with Ashley Brundage and Tampa Bay Abortion Fund

Ashley Brundage inside WMNF's studio two in Tampa, Florida on Jue 14, 204. // Photo by Ray Roa

On Aug. 20, voters in Hillsborough County will participate in a primary ahead of the general election in November. One of those races on the August ballot involves Democrats hoping to represent their party in the House District 65 race where Republican incumbent Tampa Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman is running for re-election.

One of those candidates, Ashley Brundage—founder and CEO of the Empowering Differences training and leadership development program—talked about opportunities for making history in her race, DEI (she was VP of Diversity & Inclusion for PNC Bank for nearly six years), and even praise she received from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the second half of the show, Bree Wallace, Director of Case Management at Tampa Bay Abortion Fund, joined The Skinny to talk about the state of reproductive healthcare in the Bay area.

