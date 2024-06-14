The Scoop: Fri. June 14th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Today is Flag Day

It commemorates this day in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress adopted the nation’s flag.

TECO customers say they are opposed to a rate increase

A rally before a Florida Public Service Commission meeting had Tampa Electric customers protesting to stop a proposed rate increase.

St. Pete City Council member voices concerns with new Rays stadium

St. Petersburg City Council met for a workshop session Wednesday to discuss plans for the new proposed Rays Stadium.

Wildlife activists say kill the bear bill, not the bears

A bill to kill bears is up for debate after multiple state officials used the term “crack bear” to describe the reason why this law should pass.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills Thursday

Governor Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills into law on Thursday, one of which provides privacy protection for public records requests.

South Florida prepares for more rain today

South Florida is preparing for more rain after a tropical disturbance dumped 20 inches of rain in some parts.

