Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Wildlife activists say kill the bear bill, not the bears

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share
Florida black bear
A Florida Black Bear rifles through a garbage can. Photo by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission via Flickr

The Taking of Bears law, or HB 87, has been a debate over the past few months as it has passed through legislation and now onto the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If the governor signs it, then a person can legally kill a bear in self-defense.

“A person is not subject to any administrative, civil, or criminal penalty for taking a bear with lethal force,” according to the bill’s language.

To kill a bear lawfully, people will need to follow the list of regulations that sit alongside the bill, including:

  • A person reasonably believed that their action was necessary to avoid an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to themselves or others, to pets, or damage to property
  • A person did not lure the bear with food or attractants for an illegal purpose, including, but not limited to, training dogs to hunt bears
  • Did not intentionally or recklessly place themselves or a pet in a situation in which they would be likely to need to use lethal force
  • Notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) within 24 hours after using lethal force to take the bear.

The Sierra Club is the oldest and largest environmental advocacy organization in the nation. The Florida chapter is one of many that want to see the bill vetoed.

The group said the bill is “built upon the falsehood that Florida faces an epidemic of ‘crack bears,'” according to a press release.

“Crack bears” is a term that Rep. Jason Shoaf used in a debate back in Jan. to describe bears that are not afraid of humans, break into houses, and have other erratic behaviors towards humans.

This bill is not about bears, we love bears, they are cute and cuddly and an amazing creature. This is about a nuisance bear that has become conditioned to coming into people’s homes,” Shoaf said in a video of a Jan. meeting from OutDoorLife.

Sierra Club Florida’s Political Director Javier Estevez said he wants DeSantis to veto the bill because there are more important issues facing Floridians.

“A Republican Legislator stood up in a debate and talked about crack bears. Taking fictional villains from a movie and passing legislation for a problem that doesn’t exist. When real problems (exist) for everyday Floridians” 

Estevez said people can already protect themselves against bear attacks, so he doesn’t understand why the law is needed.

“It doesn’t negate anything or better anything it just expands the rights of someone to kill wildlife and bears in particular,” he said.

Estevez said there have been less than 40 bear/human incidents in the state since 2006 and no fatal bear attacks have been recorded.

“It’s a dangerous solution for a problem that doesn’t exist,” he said.

The Sierra Club said the extended bill could have negative consequences, like allowing people to kill bears unnecessarily.

Bear killings have been a controversial topic in the state for years, especially after the “bear hunt of 2015,” when about 300 bears were killed in two days.

The black bear is now considered a recovered species, according to the Florida Wildlife Federation (FWF).

However, they are protected by the Bear Conservation Rule:

“It is illegal to take, possess, injure, shoot, collect or sell black bears or their parts or to attempt to engage in such conduct except as authorized by Commission rule or by permit from the Commission. There are only a few exceptions to this rule, which are found in the Common Law Defense of Necessity,” according to the FWF.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) classified the black bear as a threatened species from 1974 through 2012. Populations of the mammal increased from 2015 to 2017, according to data from the FWC.

If DeSantis signs the bill, it will go into effect July 1.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Disney
Disney ends legal fight with state and district

By: Jim Saunders with News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE —...

TECO customers criticize proposed rate increase

Listen: The Florida Public Service Commission held a public hearing...

Rendering of new baseball stadium with crown and palm trees surrounding it.
St. Petersburg city leaders discuss proposed new Rays Stadium

St. Petersburg City Council met for a workshop session Wednesday...

Florida Farmworkers Need More Legal Protections

A tragic bus accident killed 8 legal migrant farmworkers and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Juneteenth is coming up soon! 🎉 Who remembers the fantastic Poetry and Hip Hop Slam we had at the WMNF Studios to celebrate? It's hard to believe it's already been 5 years! What a great time that was! Let's get ready to create even more fantastic memories this year! 🌟 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf 🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: