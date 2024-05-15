The Scoop: Wed. May 15th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Maryland woman conspiring with neo-Nazi

A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring with Neo-Nazi leader Brandon Russell, from Tampa. Russell co-founded a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. He is charged with conspiracy to damage electrical facilities and is awaiting trial.

Lawsuit restoring felon’s voting rights

Plaintiffs dropped a federal lawsuit challenging Florida’s 2018 constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for felons who have completed their sentences. The lawsuit was filed in July and the state and local election officials asked a judge to dismiss the case. On Friday, the Florida Department of State officials announced they intend to update the process for felons seeking advisory opinions about voting eligibility.

Skyway Bridge will not display Pride colors

Due to the guidance of the Florida Department of Transportation, The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will not light up rainbow colors during Pride month this year.

Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors approves backup coverage for storm

Yesterday, Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors approved buying private reinsurance that could provide about 5 and a half billion dollars in coverage. Having insurers buy it in advance to help cover claims if major storms deplete their cash.

Florida High School Atheltic Association discusses endorsements

New proposals for high-school athletics in Florida could lead to athletes getting paid through endorsement deals. Yesterday, the Flordia High School Athletic Association discussed a potential change to the organization’s by-law that would allow students to profit from their name, image and likeness under the N-I-L policy. The vote on this proposal will be during the June 4th meeting.

