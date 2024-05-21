The Scoop: Tues. May 21th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Teen arrested for bringing gun to school

A 10th grader at Gibbs High School was charged with having a gun on campus yesterday. The boy will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Wetlands Permitting

An appeal court refused to put on hold a U.S. district judge ruling in a battle about permits for projects that affect Florida wetlands. The court rejected arguments by the state and business groups. The three-judge panel said that Florida had not satisfied the requirements for a stay.

Schools celebrate federal funds

Hillsborough County Public Schools celebrated a large investment of federal and community funding earlier today. WMNF Jimmy Rosilio reports the money will go into trade career programs.

2,500 COVID-19 deaths in Florida this year

Florida reported over 2,500 deaths related to COVID-19 this year according to the Department of Health website. These numbers have gone down compared to the last four years.

Transgender teacher wins a legal battle

In April a federal judge ruled that a transgender Hillsborough County teacher can use her preferred pronouns. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the teacher considers this a win.

Do age limits violate strippers’ rights?

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill last week preventing strippers under age 21 from performing in adult-environment establishments across Florida. In July, people under 21 will not be able to work as exotic dancers and will be charged with second-degree felony if establishments continue to do so.

