The Scoop: Tues. May 21th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Teen arrested for bringing gun to school

A 10th grader at Gibbs High School was charged with having a gun on campus yesterday. The boy will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Wetlands Permitting

An appeal court refused to put on hold a U.S. district judge ruling in a battle about permits for projects that affect Florida wetlands. The court rejected arguments by the state and business groups. The three-judge panel said that Florida had not satisfied the requirements for a stay.

Schools celebrate federal funds

Hillsborough County Public Schools celebrated a large investment of federal and community funding earlier today. WMNF Jimmy Rosilio reports the money will go into trade career programs.

2,500 COVID-19 deaths in Florida this year

Florida reported over 2,500 deaths related to COVID-19 this year according to the Department of Health website. These numbers have gone down compared to the last four years.

Transgender teacher wins a legal battle

In April a federal judge ruled that a transgender Hillsborough County teacher can use her preferred pronouns. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the teacher considers this a win.

Do age limits violate strippers’ rights?

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill last week preventing strippers under age 21 from performing in adult-environment establishments across Florida. In July, people under 21 will not be able to work as exotic dancers and will be charged with second-degree felony if establishments continue to do so.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

