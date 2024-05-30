Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thur. May 30th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Bartow Police officer arrested

Mark Anthony Fernandez was charged with four felonies and six misdemeanors involving video recordings of teens and sending them to other Bartow officers.

Lakeland Police accused of brutality

Two police officers were caught on video for punching and tazing a teenage boy on Memorial Day weekend. The 16-year-old said the officers commented about his weight before the altercation began.

Coco Gauff slams Florida politics, encourages youth to vote

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Coco Gauff recently called for young Americans to get out and vote in this upcoming election.

Hurricane tips

Hurricane season begins Saturday. Pinellas County’s Director of Emergency Management says it has been “all hands on deck” educating its residents about storms.

New College disciplines students

A new Florida college is planning to discipline students for disrupting a May 17 graduation ceremony after several students were booing the commencement speaker, Joe Ricketts.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

