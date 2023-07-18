The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Tuesday, July 18th, 2023

Share this:

Deadly daytime shootout

According to a press release, yesterday Tampa Police killed a man in a shootout as officers responded to the 2800 block of N. 35th Street. According to police, the suspect fired on them with an AK-47 while leading officers in a vehicular chase after he had stabbed the mother of his children. The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not yet released the identity of the person they killed.

Risk of wastewater overflow

This hurricane season, the City of Tampa is urging residents to keep leftover fat, oil, grease, and especially wet wipes out of the drain.

Tuition voucher program expanded

Florida is poised during the coming school year to see an increase in students receiving state-backed vouchers that can be used for such things as private-school tuition after the Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis approved a massive expansion this spring.

Georgia’s highest court gives green light to prosecute Trump

The Georgia Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting him for his actions after the 2020 election. The court unanimously denied a motion by Trump’s attorneys that asked the court to intervene.

Florida farm worker group puts up fight

A new Florida law makes it a felony to give rides to undocumented immigrants, but it is facing a legal challenge as several civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in a Miami federal court yesterday.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

