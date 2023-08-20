The Scramble For African Resources, Fight For History

Share this:

The Forum discusses the Russian mis-adventures and neo-imperialism on the African continent, the flooding of AK-47 assault rifles in the Sudan conflict.

Also, a call to attend Tampa City Council meeting to discuss preserving a symbol of Tampa’s Black history, the Jackson House. The boarding house was the only place Black entertainers could stay when performing in Tampa during segregation. The house is in such disrepair it would not stand up to a category 1 hurricane.

Today, August 20, is also the day in 1619 the first enslaved Africans were bought into the English colony of Jamestown, VA.