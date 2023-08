Share this:

THE FIRST FULL WEEK OF K-12 SCHOOLS IS UNDERWAY. TODAY WE FOCUS ON THE STATE OF EDUCATION INCLUDING COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES. FROM FREEDOM SCHOOLS TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IT IS ALL ON TOPIC TODAY. ALSO, A NEW POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE TO HELP CANDIDATES UNDER 30 TO RUN FOR OFFICE.

Also, as some are embracing artificial intelligence educators are trying to find guardrails against cheating.

A new political action committee is being explored to help young people run for office.