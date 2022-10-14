The SunRunner bus service begins operation on Friday October 21st

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NEWS_SunRunnerWr.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NEWS_SunRunnerWr.wav

There is a new bus route is opening in Pinellas County called the “The SunRunner”. It starts service next Friday October 21st.

According to PSTA’s website, the SunRunner will connect downtown St Petersburg with St Pete Beach along the First Avenue South and North corridor. “The SunRunner offers an easy and relaxing way to get from beach to burg and anywhere in-between. Cruising past traffic in its own lane. The SunRunner gets you where you need to go with no parking hassles. The SunRunner runs fast, runs frequent, runs reliable, and runs clean.

According to a video on the website ”The buses will arrive every 15 minutes from 6 in the morning to 8 in the evening every day. The evening service will run every 30 minutes until midnight. PSTA was awarded 21.8 million dollars in federal grant funding for the SunRunner. For the first 6 months after launching, the SunRunner is free to ride. After that fares will be the same as any other bus. The SunRunner has 3 bike racks and standing room for cyclists on board, you can also leave your bike at the station. Small, well-behaved pets in carriers are always welcome on The SunRunner. For more information, go to www.ptsa.net .

This is a PSTA video: