The Winter Haven Police Department is giving away gun locks

Starting on April 27 the Winter Haven Police Department will begin a giveaway of gun locks to ensure citizens have the proper security for their guns at home.

The event will be located at the Winter Haven Police Department, 125 N. Lake Silver Dr., NW from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. If you are unable to go to this event, you can visit the Winter Haven Police Department on Monday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to obtain the free gun lock.

There will also be a Free Shredding and Prescription Pill drop off event happening on April 27 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

For more information contact the Winter Haven Police Crime Prevention Unit at 863-291-6178 or 863-291-5858.