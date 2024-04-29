Are you a Floridian who has been kicked off the Medicare rolls? Here’s where you can get help

Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

On Tuesday Cafe (April 30, 2024) we will talk about health care and how to get insurance coverage

A federal judge has scheduled a trial for May 13 in a lawsuit over people being dropped from Florida’s Medicaid program after the end of the COVID-19 federal public health emergency.

One guest is a doctor who is helping to put a question on Florida’s 2026 ballot to expand Medicaid with a state constitutional amendment. Mona Mangat, MD is board chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care.

We’ll also talk about how you can get healthcare coverage now. We will do that with our other guest, Katie Roders Turner – executive director of Family Healthcare Foundation.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

