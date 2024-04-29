Donate Now!
Are you a Floridian who has been kicked off the Medicare rolls? Here’s where you can get help

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Medicaid expansion sign
Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

On Tuesday Cafe (April 30, 2024) we will talk about health care and how to get insurance coverage

A federal judge has scheduled a trial for May 13 in a lawsuit over people being dropped from Florida’s Medicaid program after the end of the COVID-19 federal public health emergency.

One guest is a doctor who is helping to put a question on Florida’s 2026 ballot to expand Medicaid with a state constitutional amendment. Mona Mangat, MD is board chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care.

We’ll also talk about how you can get healthcare coverage now. We will do that with our other guest, Katie Roders Turner – executive director of Family Healthcare Foundation.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD
