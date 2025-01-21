TikTok is back after political drama

Kids and social media by diego_cervo via iStock for WMNF News.

TikTok is back after a brief dark period.

On Sunday, the social media app, with 170 million U.S. users, went dark.

About 12 hours later, TikTokers saw a message thanking them for their “patience and support” and that “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S”.

The message came the day before Trump was sworn in.

Trump previously promised to pause the ban by executive order on his first day in office.

Many creators had strong feelings about the ban, even posting tearful messages – including Emily Senn, a creator with over 16 million likes.

But Tampa TikTok creator Dc Banks said the revival of the platform brings mixed feelings.

“I hate that people rely on their phone for entertainment and all that instant gratification, all that. It’s sort of sad, but you can see the impact it has,” Banks told WMNF.

Banks said the ban didn’t worry him too much.

“I was skeptical of when it was going to come back up, but I knew it was going to come back up. I knew Trump was going to do something, so I was thinking like a week span, so I wasn’t really worried about it,” Banks said.

Trump led the effort to ban TikTok during his first term as president.

The app is still not available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.