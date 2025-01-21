Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

TikTok is back after political drama

Posted on January 21, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
kids social media
Kids and social media by diego_cervo via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

TikTok is back after a brief dark period

On Sunday, the social media app, with 170 million U.S. users, went dark. 

About 12 hours later, TikTokers saw a message thanking them for their “patience and support” and that “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S”.

The message came the day before Trump was sworn in. 

Trump previously promised to pause the ban by executive order on his first day in office. 

Many creators had strong feelings about the ban, even posting tearful messages – including Emily Senn, a creator with over 16 million likes. 

@emilyesenn

It’s my turn to cry on the internet about the TikTok ban #tiktokban #cryingintheclub #talking

♬ original sound – Emily Senn

 

But Tampa TikTok creator Dc Banks said the revival of the platform brings mixed feelings. 

“I hate that people rely on their phone for entertainment and all that instant gratification, all that. It’s sort of sad, but you can see the impact it has,” Banks told WMNF.

Banks said the ban didn’t worry him too much. 

“I was skeptical of when it was going to come back up, but I knew it was going to come back up. I knew Trump was going to do something, so I was thinking like a week span, so I wasn’t really worried about it,” Banks said.

Trump led the effort to ban TikTok during his first term as president. 

The app is still not available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. 

 

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

John Lennon
In Ybor City May Pang will share her “Lost Weekend” photos of John Lennon

May Pang – the Lost Weekend girlfriend of John Lennon...

The Scoop: Tues. Jan. 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Biden leaves office, but not the fight Joe Biden has...

MLK final year and reinauguration day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr spent the last year of...

Community demand, participation and need

Tampa Riverwalk, Unions, the politics of state and Federal funding.

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
First Call
Player position: