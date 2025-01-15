As TikTok ban looms, one Tampa influencer says he’s prepared to pivot

Videos from Tampa creator Dc (@jusswaitonitdc) // TikTok, 1/15/2025

With a looming TikTok ban, content creators and users may need to look elsewhere for entertainment.

The ban could go into effect on January 19th.

After that, new users will not be able to download the app, and existing users can use the app but not update it.

But one Tampa fitness influencer said he’s prepared.

Tampa creator Dc Banks has made at least 50 thousand dollars from TikTok.

Dc (@jusswaitonitdc) has almost 10 million likes on the platform, where he makes intense but relatable workout videos and short ads sponsoring fitness products.

“TikTok has been a very influential platform for me, and it would suck if it was taken away,” Banks told WMNF.

He’s a TikTok shop creator and gets paid by the platform to advertise.

But Dc said it’s the community on the platform that keeps him motivated.

“So, even if it’s not a comment on my posts, someone will slide in my DM’s, and say ‘man, you’re such an inspiration, Thank you for sharing this,’ or whatever it might have been, this is exactly what I needed,” Dc said.

Dc said he didn’t put all his eggs in one basket.

After a prior threat of a TikTok ban, Dc made sure he didn’t rely too much on the platform.

“I built up a good enough community to take it back to Instagram or YouTube or wherever I’m gonna go. So yeah, it won’t, it won’t affect me too much,” Dc said.

Tampa fitness influencer DC Banks said he cultivated a community on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube to prepare for a possible ban.

“So I remember there was a boy who cried wolf the first time for the TikTok ban, and I made sure I didn’t like, throw too much of a reliance on TikTok. So, I’ll be all right” Dc said.

The US Supreme Court will make the final decision on TikTok’s future. President-Elect Donald Trump has urged the Supreme Court to extend the deadline.