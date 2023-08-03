Trump, now thrice indicted, “betrayed this country” according to Kathy Castor

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/News_Castor-2.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/News_Castor-2.wav

The four-count indictment of ex-president Donald Trump yesterday is the first time that the former president has been charged with a crime based on his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A local member of congress who reflected on that fateful day.

We’re living through a dark chapter in American history, according to Democratic congress member Kathy Castor, who was reacting to the former president being indicted on criminal charges.

“And that’s what struck me reading through the indictment. Last night, the depth, and breadth, the times he was told that “No, there were no election irregularities,” but he kept pressing kept spreading, kept spreading lies. But it also gives me hope, because there were brave Republicans who stood in the breach and push back in Arizona, in Georgia, Vice President Pence, who said no, we’re not going to overturn the US Constitution.”

She said even though she was in the Capitol on January 6th, and it means a lot to her, it also meant a lot to anyone who cast a vote.

“Everyone who wants their vote to count and mean something, and not live in a third world nation where some dictator can overthrow the country just based upon conspiracy or military might.”

President Joe Biden’s actions are offering a clear contrast, according to Castor.

“The infrastructure investment in jobs. The Inflation Reduction Act that cut the price of insulin, that’s lowering the cost of prescription drugs, lowering the cost of healthcare. I think that’s what the election is going to turn on. And there’s just simply no [contest,] Joe Biden is the one who’s delivered for the country. Meanwhile, you have a former president who has who has betrayed the country.”

Trump has been indicted in two other cases and now faces 78 criminal counts. If he were convicted and sentenced for each count, he would face hundreds of years in prison.