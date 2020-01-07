USF researcher: number of fatal overdoses of some drugs is much higher than shown in federal database

Share this:

The epidemic of overdoses by certain drugs is likely even worse than reported in a major national database; that’s the conclusion of a study published Tuesday by a researcher at the University of South Florida.

WMNF interviewed Troy Quast, an associate professor of health economics at the USF College of Public Health.

The study was published online in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

“We looked at the overdose death counts for overdoses caused by specific drugs. “So, there’s two main data sources that we looked at. One is from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. And in Florida there is a requirement that medical examiners, for any drug-related death, have to denote which drugs caused the death. So, we compared that data set to a data set that’s published by the Centers for Disease Control from the Federal government. And their data are based on death certificates. And the key issue with their data is that the death certificates don’t always denote which drugs specifically caused the overdose death. “So, we looked at the differences between those two data sets, the Florida Medical Examiner data set and the CDC data set. And found that — for drugs that we were able to analyze — there was pretty substantial undercounting of deaths in the Federal data. For instance, the number of deaths that are caused, for instance, by cocaine are roughly 37% less than those in the Federal data.”

SK: So, what this means is that when you hear a statistic on the news about how bad the overdose rate is, it’s actually probably a lot worse?

“Yes. And in order to clarify that, it’s specifically talking about death caused by specific drugs. So, the overall overdose death rate we did not look at. There’s no reason for us to think that that’s not capturing all those deaths. Here, again, we’re looking at the number of deaths caused by specific drugs. But yes, generally, especially for Florida, we were able to show that the number reported by the federal government is substantially less. Maybe as much as a third less than the actual number is.”

SK: You mentioned cocaine already. But are there other drugs that we should be — I don’t know if the word is skeptical — about the numbers that we’re seeing? But maybe that the actual numbers are a lot higher for which drugs?

“For instance, for opioids, we saw that for the time period from 2003 to 2017, the percent of deaths by opioids was roughly 34% higher in the Florida data than the Federal CDC data. We also saw that the number of deaths reported were less also for methadone and also for Benzo (benzodiazepines, such as Valium, Ativan, Xanax).”

