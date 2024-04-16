Vaping Concerns, Black Mold Exposure, and More with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the “Healthy Steps Show” with Dr. Fred Harvey, various health topics were discussed, with a significant emphasis on the potential health risks associated with vaping, particularly respiratory diseases and heart failure. Dr. Harvey highlighted a recent study suggesting that vaping significantly increases the risk of heart failure. Additionally, he addressed questions from listeners about various medical issues, including the effects of black mold exposure, neuropathy treatment, and rheumatoid arthritis.
- Black Mold Exposure: (00:08:41) Discussing the health implications of living in a house with black mold, particularly after recovering from COVID-19.
- Neuropathy Treatments: (00:12:51) Inquiring about alternatives to gabapentin for treating neuropathy symptoms.
- Rheumatoid Arthritis Management: (00:18:40) Seeking alternative treatments to avoid the side effects of traditional rheumatoid arthritis medications.
- Safety of Body Scans: (00:22:14) Asking about the effectiveness and safety of body scans for detecting heart and lung issues, specifically the use of CAT scans in preventive health.
- Pre-Menopause Symptoms and Treatments: (00:25:56) Questions about identifying pre-menopause and its symptoms, and effective natural remedies or treatments.
- Nerve Damage Post-Injury: (00:32:54) Advice on managing neuropathy and nerve damage from an old injury to the face.
- Chronic Joint and Tissue Injuries: (00:38:15) Seeking advice on supplementation and non-surgical treatments to aid recovery from chronic injuries.
- Dietary Changes for ADHD: (00:42:30) Discussing natural remedies and dietary changes to help manage symptoms typically associated with ADHD.