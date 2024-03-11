Donate Now!
VP Kamala Harris will discuss gun violence in Parkland, Florida

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov vice president
Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear March 23 in Parkland to discuss gun violence and visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the White House announced Monday.

The visit will come a little more than six years after a gunman killed 17 students and staff members at the Parkland school.

The announcement did not provide full details of the visit but said Harris is leading the Biden administration’s “work to address gun violence while overseeing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.”

