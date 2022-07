Share this:

The climate crisis is upon us. And the Miami-based CLEO Institute works to educate people about climate change and climate justice, and inspire them to take action. Betty Jean-Jeremie, program director for the Tampa office of CLEO, joined WaveMakers on July 26 to talk about how the organization is working with the city of Tampa to make sure its climate action plan is equitable.

Listen to the conversation here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.