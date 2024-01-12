Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

On Wednesday the Florida House will take up bills on anti-Semitism and custody

Posted on by Staff
Share
art and anti-Semitism
Artwork from the 2nd annual Shine A Light On Antisemitism contest. By: Josh Holton (6/7/23)

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida House on Wednesday is scheduled to take up 17 bills during a floor session, including measures dealing with anti-Semitism and trying to ensure safety in certain child-custody situations.

One of the bills (HB 187), filed by Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, would put a definition of anti-Semitism in state law and provide examples.

Another bill (HB 385), filed by Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, and Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, would allow courts to require that parents who share custody of children use “safe exchange” locations at county sheriff’s offices.

The bill is named the “Cassie Carli law,” after a mother who in 2022 disappeared — and was later found dead — after meeting with the father of her child in Northwest Florida to make what is known as a timeshare exchange.

Another example of a bill scheduled to be heard is a proposal (HB 461), filed by Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, that would allow women who have recently given birth to be excused from jury duty if requested.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

MLK Jr Day: Food Justice and Inequality

The continuing fight for food and economic justice is highlighted...

MLK Weekend: Human Rights, Civil Wrongs

Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and his granddaughter,...

Two Exceptional Writers, Richard Price & Nicholson Baker

Richard Price – Late Gifts British poet, Richard Price welcomes...

A photo of a smiling woman seated at a desk behind a radio microphone.
Robin Lockett talks Tampa’s proposed juvenile curfew

Tampa City Council recently advanced a juvenile curfew ordinance, despite...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Huge thanks to @chuckprophetinexile & opener Matt Burke of @hgwtmusic for braving the weather to make our event amazing! Event Highlights: Dancing in the rain & special meet and greets with Chuck! Good times! 🎵😎🎉 #wmnf #community #Events TODAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE: We broadcast live on Facebook with @tophouseband! Show starts at 2PM so be sure to stop by for the stream or tune in for great audio on 88.5! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Happy #TBT 2017! Shout out to Mark Perfetti for his amazing Sound Engineering & DT for his top-notch Technical Operations skills! Stay tuned for more retro throwbacks highlighting our Amazing Staff and Volunteers! We couldn’t do this without you! #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf In Memory of Tom Collins, the voice that resonated through the airwaves at WMNF who passed on this 8th day of January 2024. His passion for music and unwavering dedication to the community enriched our lives. May his melodies linger in our hearts, and his legacy endure in the rhythm of the station he so dearly embraced. Rest in music, Tom. Your absence is deeply felt, and we already miss you tremendously. #RIP
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday