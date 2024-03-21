Donate Now!
What Are The Legal & Medical Status of Reproductive Rights and Reproductive Technologies in Florida Today?

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Roia Barrios

On Wednesday, Mar. 20, MidPoint hosted surrogacy lawyer Roia Barrios and reproductive endocrinologist and OBGYN fertility specialist Dr. Carolina Sueldo M.D., for a very informative discussion reviewing the current legal and medical status of reproductive rights and assisted reproductive technologies. We discussed the new Alabama law banning In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and “fetal personhood” laws, along with the pending Florida Abortion Ballot measure, and the pending Florida 6-week abortion ban, both of which are awaiting imminent rulings from the Florida Supreme Court. Listen to the show here, in the WMNF app, or stream on demand from the MidPoint archives at wmnf.org/midpoint.

Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD
