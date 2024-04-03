Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

What you need to know about six issues on Florida’s November 2024 ballot

Posted on by Staff
Share
a "Vote Here" sign in Orlando, during the 2008 election. Photo by Erik (HASH) Hersman via Flickr

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — With the state Supreme Court this week signing off on ballot initiatives about abortion rights and the recreational use of marijuana, Floridians in November will vote on six proposed constitutional amendments. Passage of each proposal would require support from at least 60 percent of voters. Here are brief descriptions of the six issues:

ABORTION

In what could be 2024’s biggest political issue in Florida, voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution. The vote will come after Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers approved preventing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The proposed constitutional amendment, in part, says: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

MARIJUANA

Eight years after voters approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana, they will decide this year whether to give the go-ahead to recreational use of marijuana. The political committee Safe & Smart Florida, backed heavily by the Trulieve medical marijuana company, led the drive to put the measure on the ballot. It would allow people ages 21 and older to “possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption.”

CAMPAIGN MONEY

Lawmakers approved placing a measure on the ballot to again try to repeal a program that offers state matching funds to gubernatorial and state Cabinet candidates. Voters approved the matching funds program in 1998, and a repeal attempt failed in 2010. When the program was created, supporters said it could help reduce the influence of big-money contributors in statewide elections, but critics have long derided the program as welfare for politicians.

FISHING AND HUNTING

Fishing and hunting have been traditions for generations of Floridians. Voters in November will decide whether to enshrine a right to fish and hunt in the state Constitution. With the backing of outdoors groups, lawmakers voted almost unanimously last year to place the measure on the ballot. In part, the proposal says hunting and fishing “shall be preserved forever as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

PROPERTY TAXES

Homeowners could receive slightly larger property tax breaks if voters approve a constitutional amendment that the Legislature put on the ballot. The proposal would lead to adjusting part of the homestead property-tax exemption for inflation. Homeowners receive tax exemptions on the assessed values of their property up to $25,000 and on the values between $50,000 and $75,000. The proposal would require adjusting for inflation the exempt portion currently between $50,000 and $75,000.

SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS

With supporters seeking to do away with a requirement that candidates run without party labels, voters will decide whether to hold partisan school board elections. Florida historically had partisan school board elections, but voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1998 to make the races non-partisan. Lawmakers, however, placed a measure on this year’s ballot that would return to partisan races starting in 2026. School board races in some areas have become battlegrounds in recent years.

IN HILLSBOROUGH: A SCHOOL TAX

In addition, Hillsborough County voters will vote on a tax increase aimed at strengthening education funding after the Hillsborough County School Board approved putting the question before voters.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Manatee County offers new way to explore nature preserve

Listen: An almost 700-acre preserve in northwest Bradenton is home...

SunRunner bus in St. Pete. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News
DeSantis OKs a transportation package including prohibiting state money from going into local public transit advertising

Department of Transportation funds can’t be used for marketing or...

food delivery
Florida food delivery regulation bill signed

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that gives Florida...

Strong spring storm system to elevate risk for strong storms across Florida Wednesday

Damaging winds over 60 mph are possible, but an isolated...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: