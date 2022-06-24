Here’s where to get free life jackets for kids

Share this:

In an effort to help children stay safe in and around the water, several organizations in Pinellas County are giving away life jackets on Friday, July 1 to kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In an email, St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue says it is partnering with Seminole Fire Rescue and Madeira Beach Fire Department to give away the life jackets.

Drowning is a leading cause of death in kids

The email says, “According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States among children 1 to 4 years of age and the third leading cause of unintentional death among children/adolescents 5 to 19 years of age.”

When and where to get free life jackets

Life jackets for children (while supplies last) and water safety information will be given out: