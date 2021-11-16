UPDATE: Here’s where in Polk, Pinellas & Hillsborough to get COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11

Share this:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to children aged 5 to 11.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Polk County

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County says it will have COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged 5 and older on November 17 and 18.

According to an email from the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, they “encourage parents to seek COVID-19 vaccination for their children thorough their child’s pediatrician, then their local pharmacy, and lastly at the DOH.”

Polk DOH says it is “partnering with Polk County Public Schools to operate pop-up vaccination clinics at Ridge Community High School and Lake Gibson High School.

“The Pfizer vaccine will be available to students ages 5 and up. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be available to students’ family members and PCPS employees. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will also be available to those who are eligible.

“No appointment is necessary. The vaccinations will be of no cost to you.”

Polk County vaccine sites:

Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport, FL 33837

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lake Gibson High School, 7007 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL 33809

Thursday, November 18, 2021

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“The Pfizer vaccine is a two-series shot, meaning two doses are required to become fully vaccinated. Those who received their first dose of Pfizer on Nov. 17 at Ridge Community High will be scheduled to return to the same location on Dec. 8 for the second dose. Those who received their first dose of Pfizer on Nov. 18 at Lake Gibson High will be scheduled to return to the same location on Dec. 9 for their second dose.”

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Pinellas County

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County points out that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5 and up is offered at many clinic and pharmacy locations in Pinellas and throughout the nation.

DOH-Pinellas says it will begin providing pediatric COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Nov. 12, at its clinics in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Clearwater and Mid-County. But not in Tarpon Springs. Addresses of those clinics can be found here.

How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for Pinellas

“Parents or guardians must accompany the child. Walk-in services are provided or appointments may be made by calling (727) 824-6931.

“Parents and guardians should check with their child’s doctor for recommendations and more information about vaccine schedules that include the seasonal flu, COVID-19 and other immunizations for good health.

“Similar approvals for non-Pfizer vaccines have not yet come from the CDC. The Pfizer vaccines for children are administered on the same schedule as those for adolescents and adults with the second dose 21 days after the first,” according to a press release from DOH-Pinellas.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Hillsborough County

According to a tweet by the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, free COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccines for children 5–11 are administered at Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa on Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

No appointment is required. A parent or guardian must be present with the child.

For more information, visit http://PatientPortalFL.com or call 844-770-8548.

Changes coming up in Hillsborough

Hillsborough County says it is transitioning its COVID-19 sites and updating its guidelines for face coverings Inside county facilities.

In an email news release on Nov. 12, the county says, “With medical officials advising that Hillsborough County COVID-19 coronavirus transmission levels are declining, Hillsborough County is transitioning its COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and antibody therapy treatment sites and updating its guidelines regarding face coverings inside County facilities.”

These Hillsborough COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and antibody therapy treatment sites are closing:

King Forest Park , 8008 E. Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33610. The site offers antibody therapy treatment. The site will permanently closed Sunday, Nov. 14.

, 8008 E. Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33610. The site offers antibody therapy treatment. The site will permanently closed Sunday, Nov. 14. Code Enforcement Complex , 1101 E. 139th Ave., Tampa, FL 33613. The site offers COVID-19 testing. The site permanently closed Sunday, Nov. 14.

, 1101 E. 139th Ave., Tampa, FL 33613. The site offers COVID-19 testing. The site permanently closed Sunday, Nov. 14. Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. The site offers COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and boosters. The site will permanently close Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 5:00 p.m.

The following COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy treatment site is opening:

The West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, will open Monday, Nov. 15. It will provide COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy treatment daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required.

“After the Progress Village Park site closes on Nov. 24, this site will become a one-stop shop for all COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and antibody therapy treatments.

“The West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, will offer COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy treatment daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting Monday, Nov. 15. It will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations for adult and pediatric daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 27.

“In addition, County Administrator Bonnie M. Wise updated an Administrative Directive that guides COVID-19 protocols in county facilities and for county staff. The updated directive that includes face coverings will strongly encourage, though not require, staff and visitors to wear masks in County facilities beginning Monday, Nov. 15. The directive applies to facilities like libraries, recreation centers, and Frederick B. Karl County Center. However, the County follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and employees who interact with vulnerable populations will be required to continue to wear masks for indoor programming.

“CDC guidance strongly recommends that unvaccinated people and those with weakened immune systems continue to wear masks.”

“County officials will continue to work with the Florida Department of Health and other medical experts to monitor the COVID-19 transmission levels in the county and will update indoor protocols accordingly for both staff and visitors to County facilities.”

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGOV.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.