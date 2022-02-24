WMNF at GMF!

WMNF is thrilled to be broadcasting live music sets from the Gasparilla Music Festival, directly from the stage and sponsored by FL Legal Group.
Wanna hear the music? Just tune in to 88.5FM or WMNF.org at these times:
Friday, February 25th
- Cimafunk, 8:30-9:30pm
Saturday, February 26th
- Seranation, 2-2:45pm
- Have Gun Will Travel, 3:15-4:15pm
- Cha Wa, 4:45-5:45pm
- Andy Frasco and the U.N., 6:15-7:30pm
Don’t miss Live Music Showcase‘s Ken Apperson interviewing other bands throughout the day as well!
If you’re at GMF, come find our tent and say hi. If you’re listening from outside the festival grounds, give us a shout online.
WMNF is your spot for live and local music in our Tampa Bay Community!