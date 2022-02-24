WMNF at GMF!

Share this:

WMNF is thrilled to be broadcasting live music sets from the Gasparilla Music Festival, directly from the stage and sponsored by FL Legal Group.

Wanna hear the music? Just tune in to 88.5FM or WMNF.org at these times:

Friday, February 25th

Cimafunk, 8:30-9:30pm

Saturday, February 26th

Seranation, 2-2:45pm

Have Gun Will Travel, 3:15-4:15pm

Cha Wa, 4:45-5:45pm

Andy Frasco and the U.N., 6:15-7:30pm

Don’t miss Live Music Showcase‘s Ken Apperson interviewing other bands throughout the day as well!

If you’re at GMF, come find our tent and say hi. If you’re listening from outside the festival grounds, give us a shout online.

WMNF is your spot for live and local music in our Tampa Bay Community!