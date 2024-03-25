WMNF will air Supreme Court arguments over the abortion drug mifepristone on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Mifepristone by Bacsica via iStock for WMNF News.

On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over access to the medication known as mifepristone.

WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe will air these arguments live beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET on March 26, 2024.

Abortion opponents want the Court to ratify a ruling from a conservative federal appeals court that would limit access to mifepristone, which was used in nearly two-thirds of abortions last year.

The Court’s decision in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (AHM) should come by late June.

information from the Associated Press was used in this report

