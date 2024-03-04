Donate Now!
Women’s History Month: Power of Fight

Posted on by mabili
Women were instrumental in saving two schools headed for closure in Tampa. Women fight and win consequential battles with little notoriety. Women historically have had to battle against slavery and empowered the abolitionist movement, against sexism, for the vote, for Civil and reproductive rights. The glass ceiling is still holding. The United States still struggle to consider a woman as President.

We are still waiting to see abolitionist and underground railroad heroine Harriet Tubman Grace the $20 bill. This should happen in 2024.

Celebrate Women throughout the month of March on Sunday Forum WMNF.

