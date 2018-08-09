Women’s Show 8/9: Hiroshima and Nagasaki; Red and Green Algae

Share this:

“Lest we forget”……..

August 6th and August 9th – Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We must not forget a weapon that can vaporize a human being and leave only a shadow. The miraculous new weapon that ended the war? The people of Hiroshima thought they had been spared from bombing because of all their shrines and their beauty. Since Japan was losing the war, perhaps this could be a place of beginning. Nagasaki had been bombed, but because of its topography of water and hills, its high Christian population, it thought it was spared for the future. They were both wrong. Hiroshima, because of its pristine state, would give a better evaluation of the bomb’s destructive power and Nagasaki wasn’t the chosen target, but because of bad weather and clouds and a non-functioning fuel tank, it became the target. The end of a war or the beginning of a new one? LINDA GUNTER, founder of Beyond Nuclear, an expert on the intersection of nuclear weapons and power plants, will give her opinions of the status of all things nuclear in this country. Particularly note what she says about solar power. If only…..

Lake Okeechobee: the green ooze monster… Help! The Frankenstein monster rises from the swamp!

Meanwhile the Red Tide marches on and the Green Algae blows through. SUSAN HAND SHETTERLY, author of Seaweed Chronicles: A World at the Water’s Edge, who has written extensively about wildlife and wetlands, will discuss algae, and as she says, “It can mean either microalgae, which are phytoplankton, or macroalgae, which are seaweeds. Microalgae are one-celled photosynthetic organisms, and those that live ion the oceans drift on the water’s surface. Macroalgae, or seaweeds, are usually but not always, anchored to rocks or some other firm surface. They are multicelled.” Don’t blame the algae. Indifference and mismanagement are the culprits.

Tune in tomorrow to hear these amazing women.

Mary and Arlene

**********

You can listen to the show live on your radio at 88.5 FM or on the web at wmnf.org. Text us at 813-433-0885 or email us at dj@wmnf.org.

After the show, you can listen to archives at http://www.wmnf.org/events/womens-show/. Select date of the show you want. You can also put something in the tip jar for From a Woman’s PoV https://www.wmnf.org/support/donate/?program=3328

You can call us during the show at: 813-239-9663.

Sign up for podcast of show: You can find it here on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/womens-point-of-view/id1115830311?mt=2

And here for non-Apple users: http://www.wmnf.org/programming/podcasts/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/From-a-Womans-Point-of-View-WMNF/439522816173848?ref=hl

If you wish to be removed from this list, email Arlene@wmnf,.org with remove in the subject line.