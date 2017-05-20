King Tide Photo Contest in Sarasota-Bradenton

Related Programs
- Radioactivity with Rob Lorei: Interviews & Live Call-In click a related program to listen to the entire show
Posted by Adam Flanery & filed under Environment, Global Warming, News and Public Affairs.
Next weekend, the West Coast of Florida will experience several king tides — the highest tides of the year — which will happen May 26th and 27th in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The Sarasota Bay Estuary Program works with local governments and other agencies to restore and protect the health of Sarasota Bay, and the organization wants to document the effect of those tides by sponsoring a photo contest. Host Rob Lorei interviewed Darcy Young, public outreach manager with the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, who explained what king tides are and gave details on the photo contest.
To listen back to this interview from Wednesday, May 17, 2017 click here.