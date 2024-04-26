Donate Now!
17 bands in 17 days – Day 9: The Sensational Barnes Brothers bring Memphis soul to Tropical Heatwave

Posted on by Cheryl Mogul
Only 9 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Don’t miss The Sensational Barnes Brothers 6:30-7:30 on the Cuban Club patio to start your Heatwave off in a jubilant and exhilarating style!

Rhythmically steeped in Memphis soul/R&B and blending deep stirring gospel roots their groove will have you moving smoothly and jumping with joy and celebration all at once.

You will be treated to “Saturday night, Sunday morning” while foot stomping,  hand clapping, finger snapping to songs such as, “Why am I Treated So Bad,” “Nobody’s Fault But My Own,” “I’m Trying to Go Home” to name a few.

Perhaps we shall be lucky enough to hear a new song as we look forward to a new CD release this fall.

The Barnes Brothers were born into music! There were family household music performances regularly. Their mother was a former Raelette performing with the genius, Ray Charles and her father was a prominent Reverend who founded a popular Mission on Beale Street.

See you on the dance floor as the Sensational Barnes Brothers are sure to deliver an exuberant set as they have everywhere they perform.

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

Day 12: Sweeping Promises

Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood

Day 10: Tiger 54

 

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

 The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA: 

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!

