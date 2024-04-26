“NOT TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED” on Morning Energy

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and JuJu Watkins were ranked amongst the Top 10 Women’s College Basketball Players for the 2024 WNBA Draft Prospects. Caitlin Clark, who was the No.1 pick during the draft, reportedly signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike that included her own signature shoe. However, despite her fame and success, during various interviews that Clark has given throughout the years, she has expressed how she never takes for granted her success, and is also aware of the amount of joy that she has brought to so many people.

It has been said that “the things you take for granted, someone else is praying for”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the value of not taking things for granted as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.