Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

“NOT TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Share

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and JuJu Watkins were ranked amongst the Top 10 Women’s College Basketball Players for the 2024 WNBA Draft Prospects. Caitlin Clark, who was the No.1 pick during the draft, reportedly signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike that included her own signature shoe. However, despite her fame and success, during various interviews that Clark has given throughout the years, she has expressed how she never takes for granted her success, and is also aware of the amount of joy that she has brought to so many people.

It has been said that “the things you take for granted, someone else is praying for”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the value of not taking things for granted as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Tags

You may also like

17 bands in 17 days – Day 9: The Sensational Barnes Brothers bring Memphis soul to Tropical Heatwave

Only 9 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!...

Exploring the culinary delights of Ybor City: A foodie’s weekend itinerary for Tropical Heatwave

We’re just a few days away from the spectacular musical...

17 bands in 17 days – Day 10: The future of punk and electronic music at Tropical Heatwave with Tiger 54

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands...

17 bands in 17 days – Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood and the fusion of tradition with innovation

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Heatwave Season is in full swing 🔥, and it’s time for another classic #Throwback! Who remembers this vintage poster? Show your love for the Tropical Heatwave Festival 🏝️ so we can keep this tradition alive for years to come! 🎉 Get your tickets to this years event before they sell out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #thw24 🕊️ Remembering DJ Reality (Audra Murrell), a true Bronx legend. With love and sadness, we bid farewell to a cherished soul. Your talent will forever resonate through the halls of WMNF. Rest in peace, Queen. Celebration of Life will be at Gonzalez Funeral Home 🌹 Additional Information in comments.🕊️ Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show
Player position: