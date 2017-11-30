MidPoint for Thursday, Nov. 30 – Sexual harassment in Congress and the death of Dusharn Weems

Share this:

While titans like Harvey Weinstein, Matt Later, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey have seen their careers blown up following revelations about their sexually harassing men or women, it’s not exactly the same thing for politicians.

Judge Roy Moore, Congressman John Conyers and Minnesota Senator Al Franken have all been accused of improprieties, but they’ll still going, well, maybe not strong, but they still have their jobs. Why the difference?

Kimberly Wehle is a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a former assistant U.S. Attorney and associate independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation. She spoke to WMNF about why Congress isn’t playing by the same rules as corporate America.

On the second part of the program we spoke with three members of the advocacy group Restorative Justice Coalition – Sadie Dean, Sydney Eastman and Angel D’Angelo.

And later we spoke with attorneys Luke Lirot and Haydee Oropesa, who are representing the family of Dusham Weems, who was killed while fleeing Tampa Police after colliding with a police car in October.

However, the TPD did not inform the public about the day before Thanksgiving, nearly a full month later. The case is currently still under investigation by the TPD.

You can here today’s program here.