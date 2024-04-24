Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. April 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Aida Sarsenova
Biden speaks in Tampa

President Joe Biden came to Tampa to speak about abortion rights

Peace activists protest Biden

More than one hundred anti-war demonstrators protested against Biden

My Safe Florida Home money

A bill that would provide $200 million dollars into a home-hardening grant program is passed to Governor Ron DeSantis\

FDOT bomb threat details emerge

Greg Parsons, an engineering consultant, shot himself after calling in a bomb threat to the Tampa headquarters of the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

