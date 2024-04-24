The Scoop: Wed. April 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Biden speaks in Tampa
President Joe Biden came to Tampa to speak about abortion rights
Peace activists protest Biden
More than one hundred anti-war demonstrators protested against Biden
My Safe Florida Home money
A bill that would provide $200 million dollars into a home-hardening grant program is passed to Governor Ron DeSantis\
FDOT bomb threat details emerge
Greg Parsons, an engineering consultant, shot himself after calling in a bomb threat to the Tampa headquarters of the Florida Department of Transportation.
