One prize left from chance drawing at Reckless Kelly, 11/11/17…

Unclaimed prize from Reckless Kelly, Chance Drawing, 11/11/17
Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are the winner:
“Singles” Soundtrack Album, with CD & download: 1873529
Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!