Exploring the culinary delights of Ybor City: A foodie’s weekend itinerary for Tropical Heatwave

Nestled along the Gulf of Mexico, Tampa beckons with a blend of rich history, vibrant culture, and captivating natural beauty. From its historic neighborhoods to its sun-kissed beaches, the city offers a diverse tapestry of experiences waiting to be explored. And what better way to immerse yourself in the essence of Tampa than by attending a concert and turning it into a memorable weekend getaway?

Here’s a curated itinerary to make the most of your time in this young urban paradise.

Friday: Arrival and Exploration

As you arrive in Tampa, the city’s welcoming ambiance immediately envelops you. Check into your accommodation, choosing from a range of options to suit your preferences and budget. Whether you opt for the luxurious Hotel Haya in Ybor or the budget-friendly ZenHomes near Busch Gardens, you’re guaranteed a comfortable stay.

More options:

After settling in, venture out to sample the local dining scene. Ybor City, with its historic charm and eclectic eateries, is an excellent starting point.

Indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine at Los Chapos Tacos

or elevate your dining experience at 7th and Grove with their upscale southern fare.

Don’t miss the chance to savor the legendary Cuban sandwich at Stone Soup Company

or immerse yourself in a culinary journey at Bernini of Ybor.

For a taste of Tampa’s storied past, dine at the iconic Columbia Restaurant, where century-old recipes and vibrant flavors converge in a historic setting.

After dinner, take a leisurely stroll along the Riverwalk, soaking in the picturesque views of the Hillsborough River as the city comes to life under the night sky.

Saturday: Concert Day

Fuel up for the day ahead with a hearty breakfast at a local café or diner. La Creperia offers a delightful selection of sweet and savory crepes to start your morning on a delicious note.

Alternatively, head to La Segunda for an authentic taste of Tampa’s famed Cuban sandwiches.

La Segunda Central Bakery – Address: 2512 N 15th St, Ybor City, FL 33605

With your appetite satisfied, spend the morning exploring Tampa’s attractions, from the cultural treasures of the Tampa Museum of Art to the aquatic wonders of the Florida Aquarium.

For lunch, to be ready for your afternoon, indulge in finger-licking barbecue at Al’s Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que, where smoky flavors and generous portions await.

As the afternoon falls, make your way to the concert venue (doors open at 5 pm) and immerse yourself in the music and atmosphere. Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge.

We Will have Food Trucks, arts & crafts vendors and much more!!

Food Trucks:

Williamsburg Cucina

I Wanna Wok

Kono Pizza Tampa Bay

Glazed Up Mini Donuts

Sunday: Exploring Tampa

Take a leisurely start to your day with brunch at one of Tampa’s trendy spots. The Oxford Exchange offers a charming setting and a delectable American bistro-style menu, perfect for indulging in a leisurely brunch experience.

After brunch, set out to explore Tampa’s outdoor attractions. Whether you choose to embark on thrilling rides at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or unwind on the sun-drenched shores of Clearwater Beach, the city offers an array of options for outdoor enthusiasts.

Alternatively, delve into the vibrant neighborhoods of Tampa, from the chic boutiques of Hyde Park to the eclectic vibes of Seminole Heights. Conclude your weekend with a waterfront dinner, savoring delectable cuisine against the backdrop of Tampa Bay’s shimmering waters.

As you bid farewell to Tampa, filled with cherished memories and new discoveries, you’ll carry with you the spirit of this dynamic city—a young urban paradise that has been biding its time, waiting to enchant visitors with its undeniable charm.

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA:

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!