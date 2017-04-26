Rick Baker pushes for ‘yes’ vote on Rowdies stadium

St. Petersburg voters will decide next Tuesday whether the city should lease a historic waterfront sports stadium to the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team for 25 years. The Rowdies want to expand the stadium with the hopes of landing one of four Major League Soccer expansion teams. Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker works for the owner of the Rowdies and made his pitch Wednesday to the Suncoast Tiger Bay Club.

Baker is the former Mayor of St. Petersburg and is widely expected to run again, though he deflected multiple questions on the subject.

Rick Baker also response to people who worry there won’t be enough parking for an expanded Rowdies stadium.

Watch the speech and Q&A (in two parts) here: