USF students purchase billboard challenging university’s “investments in Israeli apartheid”

USF students supporting human rights in Palestine have sparked a controversy by purchasing a billboard near the Tampa campus criticizing the university’s foundation for ignoring their petition to divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation.

During a meeting last May the USF Foundation quickly rejected a proposal by Students for Justice in Palestine at USF that was supported by the signatures of 10,000 students.

Their billboard on Fowler Avenue asks the university to stop its investments “in Apartheid Israel.”

To find out more about the billboard WMNF News interviewed Zaid Dabus, a first-year student from Tampa majoring in finance who became the interim president of SJP at USF this semester.

In a message after the interview, SJP said the billboard cost “just over $2,000.”

WMNF asked the university for an interview with someone from the USF Foundation but a spokesperson said “No one is available for an interview” but that board members received detailed information about the petition drive before it was voted down. USF also emailed a statement (below).

below is the full statement from USF

On May 5, 2014 a group from USF’s Students for Justice in Palestine presented their petition to members of the USF Foundation leadership, including the CEO and Foundation Board Chair. In an over one-hour presentation they reviewed their petition and explained their objectives. The petition and accompanying materials were then circulated to members of the USF Foundation Investment Committee. The item was placed on the committee’s agenda for consideration during its meeting on May 28, 2014. At that time the committee passed a resolution and issued the statement below. Since the issue was taken up and considered by the USF Foundation, it will not be taken up again or voted on at future meetings.